Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results. Despite some competitive challenges in December, we exceeded the high-end of our updated outlook on net sales, and met the high-end of our updated outlook on earnings per share,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “We made great progress in 2019 executing on our growth initiatives, which included enhancing our omni-channel platform, improving our loyalty program, and broadening our firearms products and services offering. In 2019, we grew to 103 stores through our acquisition of eight Field & Stream stores in October and three additional store openings earlier in the year.”

Mr. Barker continued, “Looking forward to 2020, we feel very good about our competitive positioning and the underlying strength of our business. Today, we are announcing two additional new stores for 2020, which increases our new store announcements to seven for the year so far. These seven new stores include two previous Gander locations, two additional Field & Stream locations, and our first small-format concept store.”

“We have gained significant momentum both online and in stores to date in Q1. We believe this is driven by fewer competitors, the current election cycle, and increased demand from COVID-19 uncertainty. However, there is significant uncertainty in the current environment and therefore, we will not be issuing forward guidance at this time.”

“We remain optimistic about the long-term opportunities for our business. As competitors continue to de-emphasize and/or exit the firearm and ammunition categories, we see significant opportunity to capture market share,” Mr. Barker commented. “Our differentiated positioning within a consolidating industry, our dedication to the specialty outdoor retail space, and our talented team are combining to create a competitive advantage for Sportsman’s Warehouse. We look forward to a strong 2020 and beyond.”

For the thirteen weeks ended February 1, 2020:

Net sales increased by 6.4% to $258.2 million from $242.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. The net sales increase was primarily due to a strong performance from the eight acquired stores, momentum in the firearm and ammunition categories in January, and growth in our ecommerce business compared to prior year. Same store sales performance was better than anticipated, decreasing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.



The Company ended fiscal year 2019 with 103 stores in 27 states, or square footage growth of 13.6% from the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. To date, the Company has announced the planned opening of 7 new stores in fiscal year 2020, including two additional Field & Stream locations, in Michigan and Kentucky, acquired from DICK’S Sporting Goods.



For the fourth quarter of 2019, gross profit was $85.0 million or 32.9% of net sales, as compared to $79.5 million or 32.8% of net sales in the prior year period, a year-over-year increase of $5.5 million in gross profit and a 10-basis point improvement in gross profit margin.



Net income was $9.7 million compared to net income of $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $9.3 million, which excluded a non-recurring tax benefit, acquisition costs, and executive transition costs. There were no non-GAAP adjustments to net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



For the fourth quarter of 2019, diluted earnings per share was $0.22 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the comparable period in prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.21 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the comparable period in prior year (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").



Adjusted EBITDA was $19.6 million compared to $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

For the fifty-two weeks ended February 1, 2020:

Net sales increased by 4.4% to $886.4 million from $849.1 million in fiscal year 2018 primarily due to three new store openings and the acquisition of eight new store locations. Same store sales decreased by 0.9% from fiscal year 2018.



Gross profit was $296.6 million or 33.5% of net sales, as compared to $285.0 million or 33.6% of net sales in fiscal year 2018, a year-over-year increase of $11.6 million in gross profit and a 10-basis point decline in gross profit margin.



Net income was $20.2 million compared to net income of $23.8 million in fiscal year 2018. Adjusted net income was $20.6 million in fiscal year 2019 as compared to $25.9 million in fiscal year 2018 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Diluted earnings per share was $0.46 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for fiscal year 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.47 for fiscal year 2019 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.60 in fiscal year 2018 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).



Adjusted EBITDA was $59.0 million compared to $68.5 million in fiscal year 2018 (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

Balance sheet highlights as of February 1, 2020:



Total debt was $145.8 million as of the end of fiscal year 2019, consisting of $116.1 million outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $29.7 million outstanding under the term loan, net of unamortized debt issuance costs. This is a reduction of $34.1 million of debt year-over-year.



Total liquidity (cash plus $44.3 million of availability on revolving credit facility): $46.0 million

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook:

We will not be issuing forward guidance at this time.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”): adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA. We define adjusted income from operations and adjusted net income as income from operations and net income, respectively, in each case, plus expenses incurred relating to the transition of our CFO and the recruitment and hiring of various other key members of management, certain expenses incurred relating to the acquisition of eight Field and Stream stores, charges incurred in connection with the retirement of the Company’s former CEO and the write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount associated with the Company’s prior term loan refinanced in the third fiscal quarter of 2018 and less a non-recurring tax benefit related to our 2017 tax return and 2019 tax provision, as applicable. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of expenses incurred relating to the transition of our CFO and the recruitment and hiring of other key members of management, certain expenses incurred relating to the acquisition of eight Field and Stream stores, charges incurred in connection with the retirement of the Company’s former CEO and the write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount associated with the Company’s prior term loan refinanced in the third fiscal quarter of 2018 and less a non-recurring tax benefit related to our 2017 tax return and 2019 tax provision, as applicable. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, pre-opening expenses, and other gains, losses and expenses that we do not believe are indicative of our ongoing expenses. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company’s business and facilitate a more meaningful comparison of its diluted earnings per share and actual results on a period-over-period basis. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our market share opportunities and competitive positioning and the impact of the coronavirus. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "continue", "expect", "may", “opportunity”, "plan", "future", “ahead” and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to many factors including, but not limited to: the potential effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including a decrease in store traffic, interruptions or delays in our supply chain and the potential closure of all or substantially all of our stores; our ability to integrate the eight recently acquired stores; the Company’s retail-based business model; general economic, market and other conditions and consumer spending; the Company’s concentration of stores in the Western United States; competition in the outdoor activities and sporting goods market; changes in consumer demands; the Company’s expansion into new markets and planned growth; current and future government regulations; risks related to the Company’s continued retention of its key management; the Company’s distribution center; quality or safety concerns about the Company’s merchandise; events that may affect the Company’s vendors; trade restrictions; and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2019 and the Company’s other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Thirteen Weeks Ended February 1, 2020 % of net sales February 2, 2019 % of net sales Net sales $ 258,152 100.0 % $ 242,683 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 173,125 67.1 % 163,177 67.2 % Gross profit 85,027 32.9 % 79,506 32.8 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,842 27.8 % 62,538 25.8 % Income from operations 13,185 5.1 % 16,968 7.0 % Interest expense 1,443 0.6 % 2,682 1.1 % Income before income tax expense 11,742 4.5 % 14,286 5.9 % Income tax expense 2,059 0.8 % 3,657 1.5 % Net income $ 9,683 3.7 % $ 10,629 4.4 % Earnings per share Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,253 42,953 Diluted 43,796 43,079





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Fifty-two Weeks Ended February 1, 2020 % of net sales February 2, 2019 % of net sales Net sales $ 886,401 100.0 % $ 849,129 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 589,768 66.5 % 564,199 66.4 % Gross profit 296,633 33.5 % 284,930 33.6 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 263,169 29.7 % 240,911 28.4 % Income from operations 33,464 3.8 % 44,019 5.2 % Interest expense 7,995 0.9 % 13,206 1.6 % Income before income tax expense 25,469 2.9 % 30,813 3.6 % Income tax expense 5,254 0.6 % 7,063 0.8 % Net Income $ 20,215 2.3 % $ 23,750 2.8 % Earnings per share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,166 42,878 Diluted 43,588 42,979





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) Assets February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 Current assets: Cash $ 1,685 $ 1,547 Accounts receivable, net 904 249 Merchandise inventories 275,505 276,600 Income tax receivable 812 - Prepaid expenses and other 12,732 15,174 Total current assets 291,638 293,570 Operating lease right of use asset 224,520 - Property and equipment, net 98,767 92,084 Deferred income taxes - 2,997 Goodwill 1,496 - Definite lived intangible assets, net 220 246 Total assets $ 616,641 $ 388,897 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,157 $ 24,953 Accrued expenses 70,118 56,384 Operating lease liability, current 34,487 - Income taxes payable - 1,838 Revolving line of credit 116,078 144,306 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount and debt issuance costs 5,936 7,915 Current portion of deferred rent - 5,270 Total current liabilities 264,776 240,666 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of discount, debt issuance costs, and current portion 23,781 27,717 Deferred income taxes 562 - Operating lease liability, noncurrent 217,254 - Deferred rent, noncurrent - 41,854 Total long-term liabilities 241,597 69,571 Total liabilities 506,373 310,237 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 433 430 Additional paid-in capital 86,806 84,671 Accumulated earnings (deficit) 23,029 (6,441 ) Total stockholders’ equity 110,268 78,660 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 616,641 $ 388,897





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 20,215 $ 23,750 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,294 17,961 Amortization and write-off of discount on debt and deferred financing fees 339 2,043 Amortization of Intangible assets 26 289 Change in deferred rent - 568 Gain on asset dispositions (311 ) 30 Noncash operating lease expense 27,009 - Deferred income taxes 710 714 Stock based compensation 2,104 2,829 Change in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net (655 ) 70 Operating lease liabilities (28,374 ) - Merchandise inventory 20,247 (6,006 ) Prepaid expenses and other (1,571 ) (5,339 ) Accounts payable 12,709 (11,726 ) Accrued expenses 8,774 7,739 Income taxes payable and receivable (2,650 ) (749 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 77,866 32,173 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (30,372 ) (17,936 ) Acquisition of intangible asset - (259 ) Acquisition of Field and Stream stores, net of cash acquired (28,536 ) - Proceeds from deemed sales-leaseback transactions 9,533 1,717 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 311 226 Net cash used in investing activities (49,064 ) (16,252 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net (payments) borrowings on line of credit (28,228 ) 84,314 Increase in book overdraft 5,530 353 Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan 403 351 Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units (369 ) (703 ) Borrowings on term loan - 40,000 Payment of deferred financing costs - (1,331 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (6,000 ) (139,127 ) Net cash used in financing activities (28,664 ) (16,143 ) Net change in cash 138 (222 ) Cash at beginning of year 1,547 1,769 Cash at end of period $ 1,685 $ 1,547





SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC. GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to adjusted income from operations: For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Fifty-two Weeks Ended February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 February 1, 2020 February 2, 2019 Income from operations $ 13,185 $ 16,968 $ 33,464 $ 44,019 Acquisition costs (1) $ 275 $ - $ 662 $ - Executive transition costs (2) 147 - 770 - CEO retirement (3) - - - 2,647 Adjusted income from operations $ 13,607 $ 16,968 $ 34,896 $ 46,666 Reconciliation of GAAP net income and GAAP dilutive earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share: Numerator: Net income $ 9,683 $ 10,629 $ 20,215 $ 23,750 Acquisition costs (1) 275 - 662 - Executive transition costs (2) 147 - 770 - CEO retirement (3) - - - 2,647 Deferred financing fee write-off (4) - - - 1,617 Non-recurring tax benefit (5) (686 ) - (686 ) (1,322 ) Less tax benefit (109 ) - (370 ) (813 ) Adjusted net income $ 9,310 $ 10,629 $ 20,591 $ 25,879 Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 43,796 43,079 43,588 42,979 Reconciliation of earnings per share: Dilutive earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator (0.01 ) - 0.01 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 9,683 $ 10,629 $ 20,215 $ 23,750 Interest expense 1,443 2,682 7,995 13,206 Income tax expense 2,059 3,657 5,254 7,063 Depreciation and amortization 5,230 4,650 19,321 18,250 Stock-based compensation expense (6) 538 391 2,104 1,742 Pre-opening expenses (7) 211 7 2,694 1,838 Acquisition costs (1) 275 - 662 - Executive transition costs (2) 147 - 770 - CEO retirement (3) - - - 2,647 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,586 $ 22,016 $ 59,015 $ 68,496 (1) Expenses incurred relating to the acquisition of Field & Stream stores. (2) Expenses incurred relating to the transition of our CFO (incurred only in Q1 2019) and the recruitment and hiring of various key members of our senior management team. These events are not expected to be recurring. (3) Expenses incurred in conjunction with the retirement of our former CEO during Q1 2018. (4) Write-off of deferred financing fees and debt discount relating to our prior term loan. (5) Non-recurring tax benefit recognized due to our return to provision adjustments recorded in conjunction with the filing of our 2017 tax return and estimates used in the preparation of our 2019 provision (6) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our 2019 Performance Incentive Plan and employee stock purchase plan. (7) Pre-opening expenses include expenses incurred in the preparation and opening of a new store location, such as payroll, travel and supplies, but do not include the cost of the initial inventory or capital expenditures required to open a location.

