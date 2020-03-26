CEO and Founder of HotelRooms.com Avi Goldstein is Featured in Exclusive Ideamensch Interview

Innovator and entrepreneur Avi Goldstein brings a dynamic outlook and a wide range of professional experience to the travel industry.

FOREST HILLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel industry veteran, Avi Goldstein was recently featured in an exclusive interview with the highly popular online magazine for entrepreneurs, Ideamensch . In the interview, which covers the spectrum of Goldstein’s career, personal and business philosophy, and travel trends, Goldstein takes the time to discuss his professional achievements and how he continues to find success in the tourism landscape.Goldstein describes in colorful detail how he launched HotelRooms.com in June of 2000 and the dedication required to make a simple idea into a tremendously successful business venture. The interview takes readers through the early days when the site consisted of only a handful of hotels willing to bet on Goldstein’s optimism and faith – and then how it eventually blossomed into one of the most trusted and reliable sources for travellers securing hotel rooms online. With a worldwide directory and interactive map, the site provides exclusive deals that are specific to one's individual travel requirements. What initially began as a small business venture, now serves over thirty-thousand hotels globally.After the expansion of his first business, Goldstein went on to create Luxury Connections - a high-end travel site that caters to VIP flight and hotel accommodations. Although Goldstein rarely discusses the details of Luxury Connections due to the privacy of his clientele, the article does provide illuminating insight. Goldstein explains that Luxury Connections is constantly busy and booking yet it does no advertising. The “secret” is passed from client to client. According to Goldstein, this model works because he learns from each consumer and is always striving to discover what luxury means to them. “Some luxury travellers want personal attention day and night,” Goldstein tells Ideamensch. “While others want to be left alone in a pristine setting.”Goldstein is also asked about his outlook on life, traditions, work habits, and what inspires him. In a refreshing twist, Goldstein opens up about his religion and how it allows him to stay grounded and unplug, while also making him aware that there is more to life than profits. Although he is a firm believer that hard work and self-discipline will garner positive results, he equally admits that HotelRooms.com came as a result of good fortune (i.e. mazal). It is this perspective that keeps Goldstein appreciative of the opportunities in various avenues of life. It also has been his roadmap to overwhelming success.For those interested in Avi Goldstein's exclusive interview you can access it directly here: https://ideamensch.com/avi-goldstein/ About Avi GoldsteinBefore becoming an entrepreneur, Avi Goldstein attended Queens College and Touro College in New York, earning a degree in Business Management. Goldstein has spent the last twenty years cultivating various professional relationships that he utilizes to provide top quality service. Goldstein attributes much of his success to his dedicated team of employees and values integrity over profit. In a continuously evolving marketplace, Goldstein has established companies that are proven valuable assets in the travel industry.



