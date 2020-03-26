Beer Institute Releases February 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for February 2020:

The February 2020 estimate is 11,350,000 barrels, a decrease of -0.7% vs. February 2019 removals of 11,431,000.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,398,000 12,325,000 -0.6% -73,000 February 11,431,000 11,350,000 -0.7% -81,000 YTD 23,829,000 23,675,000 -0.6% -154,000

Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.

The March 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on April 21, 2020.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org



