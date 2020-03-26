Vera Bradley Creates New Limited-Release Patterns in Partnership With Disney Theme Park Merchandise™

/EIN News/ -- – “Mickey’s Colorful Garden” and “Mickey’s Colorful Meadow” debuted March 26 –



– First time ever: Collection available on verabradley.com since fans are not able to visit stores –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, has once again worked with Disney Theme Park MerchandiseTM to create two limited-release novelty patterns called Mickey’s Colorful Garden and Mickey’s Colorful Meadow, both of which launched today.



Vera Bradley’s design team collaborated with Disney to create Mickey’s Colorful Garden and Mickey’s Colorful Meadow, which feature bouquets of budding blooms in vibrant colors. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pal Pluto are featured throughout the patterns’ floral elements, and Epcot’s iconic Spaceship Earth sphere is also tucked amongst the fresh flowers.

Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, “We’re thrilled to once again collaborate with Disney on a special collection. Now more than ever, we all need a little brightness, happiness, and fun in our lives. Vera Bradley and floral patterns go together like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, so we think both Vera Bradley fans and Disney enthusiasts will love Mickey’s Colorful Garden and Mickey’s Colorful Meadow.”

The Mickey’s Colorful Garden and Mickey’s Colorful Meadow collection features twenty items, including backpacks, crossbody bags, totes, a travel bag and various travel items, a plush throw blanket, a beach towel and several coordinating accessories. The limited-release collection is available on verabradley.com or by visiting shopDisney.com.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT DISNEY SPRINGS ®

Disney Springs® is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in Lake Buena Vista. With its namesake springs, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs® evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It’s also home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs.

CONTACTS

Vera Bradley Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116

Vera Bradley Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)

Mediacontact@verabradley.com ﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6689e163-78d5-48d9-b5cf-97e52072ae3c

Vera Bradley + Disney Collection - March 2020 Vera Bradley + Disney "Mickey's Colorful Garden" and "Mickey's Colorful Meadow" Collection



