Sierra Leone: Minister of Information Mohamed Rahman Swaray launched the "Was Han Challenge"
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/vDqf6dgq7tA
As part of government's commitment to prevent Sierra Leoneans from COVID-19, the Minister of Information and Communications Mohamed Rahman Swaray has launched the "Was Han Challenge".Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
