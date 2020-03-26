This online tool tells you how much poop you'll have to produce to use up your Coronavirus toilet paper stock

https://thepooptool.com/ has been created to show ﻿people how much poop they'll have to produce to use up their Coronavirus toilet paper stock.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Poop Tool https://thepooptool.com ) has been created to show ﻿people how much poop they'll have to produce to use up their Coronavirus (COVID-19) toilet paper stock. ﻿The tool has been featured in BBC, Vice and Time Out.In light of the unprecedented Covid-19 situation, the global outbreak has led to uncontrolled panic buying, especially when it comes to the toilet paper.The main purpose of this tool is to help people realise that they have way more toilet paper than they actually need to survive the quarantine.﻿The calculator has 3 main features:1. Status is given to you based on your current toilet paper stock2. Estimated kilograms of poop that has to be produced to use up your current stock of toilet paper3. The number of days you will last with your current stock﻿The calculator features intuitive sliders, visual aids and real-time results.Please think of others as not everybody is capable to stock up on toilet paper! Stay home! Save Lives!



