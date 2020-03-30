Military PNT 2020 Postponed to October, Following COVID-19 Concerns

Military PNT - October 2020

SMi reports: Following concerns over COVID-19 and public gatherings, the Military PNT conference will now commence in October 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s Military PNT conference , which was scheduled to convene in London on 18th – 19th May 2020, has been rescheduled to 19th – 20th October, following concerns over COVID-19 and public gatherings.The two-day conference will highlight key topics within satellite navigation technology, including PNT resilience, legal frameworks, a case study analysis on GNSS outages and how warfighters operate in denied and degraded environments. Delegates will also have the opportunity to network with senior military leaders, government stakeholders and innovative companies within the satellite technology domain.To register for the conference or to find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.militarypnt.com/EINpr5 Conference Highlights:• Understand how PNT constellations are developing procurement priorities and requirements for the next generation of global navigation systems• Hear military briefings from the US DoD on the present and future of US PNT• Hear key updates from commercial solution providers building cutting edge technologies with international partners• Understand how the UK’s PNT landscape will look in a post-Galileo environment• Listen to the needs of the warfighter and how they operate in denied and degraded environments• Meet and network with senior military leaders, innovative companies and government stakeholders from the PNT domainThe updated agenda is available online at http://www.militarypnt.com/EINpr5 Military PNT Conference19th – 20th October 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: Lockheed MartinSponsor: L3 HarrisTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



