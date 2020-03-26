Cancer Support Community’s Virtual Resources Support Cancer Patients and Caregivers During Coronavirus Outbreak

Global nonprofit highlights MyLifeLine,a free resource to create digital communities

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an organization focused on serving the needs of cancer patients and their loved ones, The Cancer Support Community (CSC) understands that the worldwide efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in particular social distancing and restrictions to movement and travel, might lead to feelings of isolation and anxiety.

“Our mission has taken on special significance as cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers cope with the impact of the spread of coronavirus,” said Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of the Cancer Support Community. “We want to make sure that everyone knows that our free services, including our digital resources, are available to them during this time of uncertainty. We are all in this together.”

Thiboldeaux referenced one primary resource, MyLifeLine, that can help individuals affected by cancer establish a community of support online.

MyLifeLine is CSC's online platform specifically created for cancer patients and caregivers to virtually connect to their personal community of family and friends for social and emotional support. The platform, which currently has more than 30,000 users, includes the following list of personalized services and resources:

A community of thousands of online discussion board members moderated by licensed professionals that enables patients and caregivers to share common experiences, stories, and inspiration

A privacy-protected personal website to keep friends and family updated on the patient’s treatments and needs

The Helping Calendar to coordinate friends and family for rides to the doctor, caregiver relief, meals, childcare, and more

Access to all of CSC’s free evidence-based and professionally-staffed resources, including digital materials as well as a toll-free helpline

“Physical or social distancing doesn’t mean disconnecting,” remarked Susan Ash-Lee, CSC’s Vice President of Clinical Services and the former Director of Clinical Social Work at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. “We are fortunate to live in a time when technology provides solutions to help us combat isolation. Now, more than ever, a resource like MyLifeLine enables individuals to establish channels of communication that keep us connected, which is critical for people facing a cancer diagnosis.” For more information, go to https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/

In further response to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, CSC has a created a continually updated webpage to help people living with cancer remain empowered by knowledge and supported by community during this time: cancersupportcommunity.org/coronavirus

About the Cancer Support Community

The Cancer Support Community (CSC) is a global non-profit network of 175 locations, including CSC and Gilda's Club centers, hospital and clinic partnerships, and satellite locations that deliver more than $50 million in free support services to patients and families. The in-person locations alone record 500,000 visits each year. In addition, CSC administers a toll-free helpline (1-888-793-9355) and produces award-winning educational resources that, together with the locations, reach more than one million people each year. Formed in 2009 by the merger of The Wellness Community and Gilda’s Club, CSC also conducts cutting-edge research on the emotional, psychological, and financial journey of cancer patients. In addition, CSC advocates at all levels of government for policies to help individuals whose lives have been disrupted by cancer. In January 2018, CSC welcomed Denver-based nonprofit MyLifeLine, a digital community that includes 35,000 patients, caregivers, and their supporters that will enable CSC to scale its digital services in an innovative, groundbreaking way.

