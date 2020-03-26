There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,290 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Africa: Total of 1808 confirmed COVID19 cases in WHO Africa Region

Total of 1808 confirmed COVID19 cases in WHO Africa Region. Within the past 24 hours, there have been 216 new confirmed cases across 15 countries in the Region, with 2 new countries reporting cases GuineaBissau & Mali.  

