Coronavirus - Africa: Total of 1808 confirmed COVID19 cases in WHO Africa Region
Total of 1808 confirmed COVID19 cases in WHO Africa Region. Within the past 24 hours, there have been 216 new confirmed cases across 15 countries in the Region, with 2 new countries reporting cases GuineaBissau & Mali.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
