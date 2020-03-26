Coronavirus - Africa: Total of 1808 confirmed COVID19 cases in WHO Africa Region

Total of 1808 confirmed COVID19 cases in WHO Africa Region. Within the past 24 hours, there have been 216 new confirmed cases across 15 countries in the Region, with 2 new countries reporting cases GuineaBissau & Mali.



