Mint Physician Staffing Enhances Hospital and Telemedicine Coverage Amid COVID-19 Crisis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for healthcare services continues to grow during these trying times, Mint’s leadership team has worked closely with the physician consulting team to coordinate outreach to our database of almost 300,000 clinicians for their availability based on client needs, specialty, and state licensure. Mint has already identified a number of physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners who are ready and willing to travel in order to supplement staffing shortages that are facing facilities across the country. Additionally, we’ve also taken proactive measures by actively recruiting telemedicine physicians throughout the United States for remote work. In states where licensure requirements have been removed, we have a myriad of physicians available for telemedicine opportunities nationwide.As an elite medical staffing agency, we take the responsibility of booking travel for our clients. To assuage providers who are concerned about flying, we are taking a credit from the airline and asking these providers to travel by rental car to and from assignment, even if the distance is significant.Stuart McKelvey, President of Mint Physician Staffing , commented “Every member of our Mint Physician Staffing family takes the greatest pride in the role we play on behalf of your facility and patients. We are reaching out to all our confirmed physicians and advanced practitioners to reiterate the shared commitment we have to facilities and patients. Thanks to a robust suite of cloud-based technologies, Mint is capable of efficiently maintaining our workflows and processes throughout this event from recruiting, credentialing, payroll and beyond. Hospitals, clinics, nurses and physicians can continue to rely on us as our commitment to our clients remains as steadfast as ever.”Please reach out to us for your medical staffing needs, including telemedicine, hospitalists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and emergency room physicians.Any facility in need of coverage or providers that are available for immediate opportunities are urged to get in touch with Mint Physician Staffing’s Urgent Response Recruiting Team by calling the toll-free number 866.312.1117, emailing info@mintphysicians.com, or using the company’s contact form located at www.mintphysicians.com/contact to request assistance with coverage needs.

