California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in California Who Also Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure to Call the Lawyers at KVO to Discuss Compensation

"To make certain a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and asbestos exposure receives the best financial compensation results we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO.” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in California-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago to call us at 800-714-0303 to discuss possible compensation. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60, they currently have lung cancer and their exposure to asbestos took place prior to 1982. Compensation for a person like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars-even if the person smoked cigarettes.

"To make certain a person like this receives the best possible financial compensation results we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO please call 800-714-0303. A Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos should at least find out if they might qualify." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in California to organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyLungCancer. Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California’s more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.