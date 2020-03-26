American Fidelity Named One of the Fortune 2020 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

We strongly believe that our dedication to being a great place to work for all leads to our stability as an employer and allows us to always be there for our Customers.” — Jeanette Rice, president and COO of American Fidelity

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity was named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work and Fortune, coming in at No. 13.“We strongly believe that our dedication to being a great place to work for all leads to our stability as an employer and allows us to always be there for our Customers,” said Jeanette Rice, president and COO of American Fidelity.To determine the list, Great Place to Workanalyzed confidential survey feedback representing nearly 782,000 employees working in the financial services and insurance industry in the United States. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.“The organizations on this year’s list provide their employees great experiences in a high-pressure industry undergoing a lot of change,” said Great Place to Work CEO Michael C. Bush. “The winners on this list are unique for how they tap into the unique experiences and insights of their employees from all backgrounds, and throughout the organization, to serve customers and communities. These companies are creating a workplace where their people feel valued and connected to a purpose beyond making money.”###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1.5 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces for Women.In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT.



