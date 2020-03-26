Green Cures & Botanical Distribution to Release Hemp-infused Hand Sanitizer Product Line

Company to mass market and private label hemp-infused sanitizer products

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) (“The Company” or “Green Cures”), a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of hemp and CBD-infused nutritional, sports, body care and alcoholic spirits products, announces it is launching a new hemp-based hand sanitizer set to hit the market next month. The company will market both products online and is speaking with distributors and retail chains about broader distribution.



Green Cures has developed a hemp-infused hand sanitizer from a 95% pure ethanol base. With a final concentration of 80% ethanol it is 99.99% effective in killing illness causing microbes. What differentiates Green Cures Hemp Sanitizer is a proprietary hemp terpene that enhances the aroma and more effectively moisturizes skin compared to standard alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

The company will initially market in 4 oz bottles, but plans to offer additional sizes and in bulk 55-gallon drums. With contracted manufacturing space and raw materials available Green Cures plans to offer private label services for other companies seeking to enter the hemp-infused sanitizer market. As popularity of the product grows the company anticipates there is a vast market in private labeling hemp-infused hand sanitizers.

With ongoing concerns of the spread of viruses and other diseases the company believes demand for hand sanitizers and related products will remain a mainstay for the general population. By combining properties of hemp to enhance aroma and moisturizing effectiveness Green Cures believes the product will be hitting the market at the perfect time.

The market and demand for sanitizers is forecasted to remain strong and there are limitless retail opportunities within store chains, convenience stores, gas stations and online. At the beginning of next month Green Cures will begin marketing efforts and will be taking pre-orders.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com/

