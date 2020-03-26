Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or “the Company” ) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading online individual finance marketplace in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31,2019 on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, before the U.S. market open.



The company will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

What: Jiayin Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call When: 8:00 am U.S. Eastern time on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 Webcast: http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/

Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4556618

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 9, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 4556618.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 4006322162

+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/ .

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading online individual finance marketplace in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Ms. Shelley Bai

Email: ir@niwodai.com

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com



