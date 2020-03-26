Global Hand Sanitizer Market Expected To Boom since COVID-19: Trends, Growth Drivers and Statistics for 2013-23

A new research report on Global Hand Sanitizer Market provides an in-depth view of the latest industry insights, growth, key manufacturers for 2013-2023.

NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hand sanitizer market can be estimated to grow significantly in the duration of 2013-2023. Hand hygiene is fast becoming eminent on account of the prevention of nosocomial, food-borne and other diseases. Globally recognized institutions like the World Health Organization are now urging the population towards practicing hand hygiene.Additionally, high living standards, the importance of hand care products and increased awareness of sanitation have led to an overall increase in demand for hand sanitization products. Ease of access, portability, cost-efficiency, and convenience can be seen as growth drivers for the global hand sanitizer market. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the use of hand sanitizers is being encouraged by public authorities as a preventative measure. In fact, in recent times, hand sanitizer has been one of the fastest-selling products in the market.Now indispensable at schools, restaurants, and hospitals, hand sanitizers have become an essential product for health and hygiene purposes across the globe. The Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market , including the countries Japan, China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia have found China to be dominating the market. Meanwhile, the Europe Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to see a hike in growth as a result of new developments in the products for prevention against deadly diseases. Being the biggest player, the market size of the United States Hand Sanitizer industry has so far increased faster than the Consumer Goods and Services sector overall. Therefore, the rising popularity of hand sanitizers as a preventive measure can be seen to be driving the growth of the market.The Global Hand Sanitizer Report , offered by JSB market research, provides a detailed analysis of the market status backed with penetrating insights of the top 20 countries of the hand sanitizer industry, worldwide.Read More about this Press Release at -The report segments the global Hand Sanitizer market as:I. Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)• Middle East and AfricaII. Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023):• Waterless type• Ordinary type• Other typeIII. Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)• Medical use• Daily useIV. Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Hand Sanitizer Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):• Reckitt Benckiser• P&G• Unilever• Amway• 3M• LionCorporation• Medline• Vi-Jon• Henkel• Chattem• GOJOIndustries• Kao• Bluemoon• Weilai• Kami• Magic• ShanghaiJahwaCorporation• BeijingLvsan• LongrichThis report covers the Market Size of Hand Sanitizer 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023 of the top 20 Countries. It also looks into the main manufacturers/suppliers of Hand Sanitizer worldwide and market share by regions, with company and product introduction, position in the Hand Sanitizer market. Moreover, it analyses the market status and development trend of Hand Sanitizer by types and applications as well as the cost and profit status of Hand Sanitizer. It examines market growth drivers and challenges, providing detailed statistics and analysis on the state of the industry, making it a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.



