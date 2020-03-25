Answers to Three Vital Questions on How Fuels Can Improve Efficiency, Emissions, and Performance of Turbocharged Spark-Ignition Engines

The Co-Optimization of Fuels & Engines (Co-Optima) National Laboratory consortium is jointly sponsored by the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office and Vehicle Technologies Office. For the past four years, the Co-Optima team has focused research efforts primarily on turbocharged (or “boosted”) spark-ignition (SI) engines for light-duty vehicles. This research involves identifying the fuel properties and engine parameters that mitigate knock and emissions, while maximizing boosted SI efficiency and performance. As a capstone summarizing findings from the first phase of the Co-Optima initiative, the publication,"A Transportation Future with Science in the Driver’s Seat: Mapping a Viable Route Forward for Affordable, Efficient, and Clean Fuels and Engines" has been released.

The report highlights researchers’ answers to three vital questions:

What fuels do engines want?

What fuels should we make?

What will work in the real world?

The first-of-its-kind Co-Optima effort is designed to provide American industry with the scientific underpinnings needed to maximize vehicle performance and efficiency, leverage domestic fuel resources, and reduce lifecycle emissions. The collaboration combines the expertise of two DOE research offices, nine national laboratories, and multiple university and industry partners.

The Co-Optima team is currently seeking new partners from U.S. industry, educational institutions, and nonprofits. Proposals are due April 19, and information about the competitive award process can be found on the consortium website.

Read the full capstone report and learn more about the initiative on the Co-Optima website.