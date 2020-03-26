Allied Electronics & Automation Announces Three New Senior Executives to Lead Corporate Functions

Allied continues commitment to diversity and inclusion in filling key executive roles

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, Tex., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to hiring high-performing, diverse, and experienced leaders, Allied Electronics & Automation recently named three new executives to lead the company’s Finance, Human Resources, and Marketing functions: Manisha Kadoche as Chief Financial Officer, Katie Cartwright as Vice President of Human Resources, and Jessie Dearien as Vice President of Marketing.

“Allied is committed to hiring high performing, accomplished, and diverse leaders,” said Ken Bradley, Interim President of Allied. “Manisha, Katie, and Jessie all have exceptional backgrounds as strategic thinkers in their respective fields. I’m confident that they will help Allied continue to deliver on our mission of providing a personal, seamless, and progressive experience for internal and external customers.”

Manisha Kadoche joined Allied in February 2020 from Electrocomponents plc, Allied’s parent company, where she worked in Group finance since 2013. Kadoche has more than 15 years in corporate finance at high-profile companies, such as at MasterCard, Ernst & Young, and Travelex. “As Chief Financial Officer, Manisha plays a vital role in ensuring that Allied continues to deliver value to our shareholders,” said Bradley. “Her diligence and leadership as a finance professional and her knowledge of our industry ensure she will continue to drive financial performance and enable the strategic growth of our company.” As Chief Financial Officer, Kadoche is responsible for the company’s financial performance while supporting the development of the long-term profitable growth strategy of Allied in the Americas.

Katie Cartwright was named Vice President of Human Resources in December of 2019. Previously to Allied, she worked for RS Components in the U.K. where she served three years as its VP of People, Corporate Functions & Strategic Projects. Cartwright has over a decade of experience in the Human Resources sector, working as both a corporate HR professional and as an HR business partner. “With experience as both a corporate and business unit human resources professional, Katie knows how to serve all of our employees, while also balancing the demands of our business,” said Bradley. “Her background in talent development and employee engagement gives her a unique perspective to help enhance our recruitment, development and retention of key talent.” As Vice President of Human Resources, Cartwright is instrumental in the learning and development of Allied staff and maximizing employee engagement and satisfaction.

Jessie Dearien was hired by Allied in March of this year after serving as the Head of QuanticMind Digital. In this role, she was responsible for business development, resource planning, and delivering the go-to-market approach for QuanticMind’s digital marketing services. In her previous role as Vice President, Group Account Director & Global Performance Lead at iProspect, Dearien was responsible for strategic design and execution of integrated media strategy on behalf of clients such as Intel, Culligan Water, and Wolverine Worldwide. “Jessie has a proven record of driving revenue by developing successful integrated performance media strategies,” said Bradley. “This experience will make her a valuable addition to our team and ensures a data-driven marketing strategy that is focused on delivering results.” In her role as Vice President of Marketing, Dearien is responsible for leading the strategic direction of the marketing function across planning, development and implementation of the brand and customer acquisition strategy.

In addition to new executive team members, Allied continues to transform the digital research and buying experience for customers. The company recently announced significant milestones in the number of 360-degree product images and product datasheets available on its website. Allied is also expanding and adding significant new technology to its warehouse facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The improvement, expected to be completed by mid-2020 adds nearly 200,000 square feet and innovative warehouse automation robotics resulting in a distribution center of more than 500,000 square feet.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high service level, authorized distributor of industrial automation products, electronic components, and electromechanical products with sales offices serving the Americas. With more than three million parts online, engineers and purchasers look to Allied for a broad range of product solutions from more than 300 world-class suppliers. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

