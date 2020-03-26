Pure Harvest Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Integrity Media to manage the Company’s Investor Relations and Corporate Communication.

Integrity Media has over two decades working in public markets and is highly experienced with cannabis-based public companies in the U.S. and Canada. Integrity Media is led by Kurt Divich, a veteran author and public relations specialist. One of the premier financial copywriters in the industry, Divich is twice published in fiction and non-fiction.

“Integrity Media is well-known for its elite copywriting and for their genuine concern for shareholders,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Cannabis Group. “I’ve worked with Kurt Divich on a number of projects and ideas and he has been extremely useful in making important introductions, helping us refine ideas, and in making sure we communicate transparently and effectively to our shareholders.”

“We are thrilled to be able to represent Pure Harvest and to be in service to Mr. Gregarek, the Company and its shareholders,” stated Kurt Divich, Founder and President, Integrity Media. “Pure Harvest is at a real inflection point where its business plan is rapidly transitioning to business model. As it enters into this important, dynamic new phase we will help the Company effectively communicate its successes to the investing public, the brokerage community, and the media.”

“And as always, making sure that shareholders have access to the proper information and get their questions answered quickly and honestly will be paramount,” added Divich.

About Pure Harvest Cannabis Group

Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company involved in all cycles of cannabis and CBD development. The team is committed to providing the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO), producer, and distributor in well-established and growing markets.

Pure Harvest is focused on developing precision dosed cannabinoid health and wellness consumer products. The Company's goals include establishing Pure Harvest as an iconic consumer product brand offering a wide variety of cannabis/CBD products that can be sold in multiple international markets that have legalized cannabis and hemp-derived products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rules 175 and 3b-6 of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations & Financial Media Integrity Media Inc. team@integritymedia.com Toll Free: (888) 216-3595 www.IntegrityMedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.