BioELife Corp Adds Michael Terpin to Advisory Board as Marketing & Public Relations Industry Expert

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioELife Corp. (OTC QB: LITH) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Michael Terpin is joining its Advisory Board of external experts to assist the Company in its strategic development. Mr. Michael Terpin brings over 35 years of marketing, public relations, and management experience to help assist BioELife in its communication and social media efforts.



Michael Terpin is founder and CEO of Transform Group , whose divisions include Transform PR, a global public relations firm that has served more than 200 clients in the blockchain and high technology fields including Augur, Bancor, Bittrex, Ethereum, Factom, Golem, Kraken, Lisk, Neo, SALT Lending, VideoCoin, and WAX; Transform Events, which includes CoinAgenda, the oldest high-end conference series for investors and blockchain innovators since 2014 (including the first blockchain conferences in the Caribbean), and Transform Strategies, the company’s advisory division. Transform Group is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with additional offices in Santa Monica, Las Vegas, Silicon Valley, New York, and Toronto. Transform Group also owns a blockchain incubator/accelerator in Hamilton, Bermuda, Transform Studios, Ltd. Transform Group was spun out of SocialRadius, one of the first social media agencies, representing top brands including Marriott, Philips, and performer Will.i.am (for “Yes We Can,” a viral video campaign that won an Emmy, Cannes Lion and Webby).

Terpin’s prior PR firm, The Terpin Group, represented many of the early Internet leaders, including America Online, Earthlink, Match.com and the Motley Fool. The Terpin Group was sold in 2000 to Financial Dynamics, now part of FTI Consulting, the same year he received venture funding from Sequoia Capital and Hummer Winblad for Marketwired’s predecessor, InternetWire. He is cofounder Content Syndicate, a collection of vertical market newswires, including Blockchain Wire , which is partnered with the GlobeNewswire news distribution platform.

Terpin also co-founded BitAngels , the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups, in May, 2013, and serves as its chairman; the network now also holds physical and virtual events globally; Terpin is also co-founder of Aspire Technology, a new asset creation blockchain platform scheduled to launch its main net in early 2020. Previously, Terpin founded Marketwire, one of the world’s largest company newswires, which was acquired in 2006, later sold to NASDAQ for $200 million, and ultimately to Intrado Digital Media, a division of Apollo Global Management. He also co-founded Direct IPO, one of the earliest equity crowdfunding companies, and founded his first PR firm.

Terpin holds an MFA from SUNY at Buffalo and dual BA in journalism and English from Syracuse University, where he serves on the board of advisors at the top-ranked Newhouse School of Public Communications. Terpin is also an investor and advisor to many blockchain, media and technology companies, including Aion, Polymath, Purse.io, ShapeShift, VideoCoin and WAX. He is a limited partner and senior advisor to Alphabit Fund (www.alphabit.fund), a Cayman Island registered digital currency fund. Terpin lives with his wife, Maxine, and three dogs in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he received the first Act 22 investor decree granted to a blockchain industry investor. He, along with Gabriel Abed and Roger Ver, co-founded the Caribbean Blockchain Association in 2015.

Mr. Terpin’s vast experience will be integral to the development of effective communication for BioELife’s products and vision to help people fight pain & infection while reducing their dependency on opioids that have terrible side effects. Further plans are under way to use Mr. Terpin and his teams to assist the Company with its Social Media, as well as Public Relations and news coverage particularly as BioELife (BioELife.com) expands its BioEDefense (www.BioEDefense.com) line of products that provide advanced protection from viral and bacterial contamination.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with serial entrepreneur and corporate executive Greg Rotelli on dozens of innovative products and companies over the past 25 years,” said Terpin. “BioELife is in a good position to market a solid, innovative product line in health and medical markets that are exploding in volume.”

Gregory Rotelli, Chairman of the Board and President of BioELife stated “I have known Mike Terpin for many years and his experience and knowledge are vast and extensive. We are honored to have an expert of Michael Terpin’s caliber join our Advisory Board and assist our corporate communication and social media initiatives. His experience will provide immediate benefits as effective communication is paramount to our business as we grow.”

About the Company

BioELife Corp was created by successful pharmaceutical entrepreneurs dedicated to using nature’s resources to fight pain and infection while reducing the dependency on opioids and their terrible side effects. The Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the emerging Cannabinoid market that is growing at phenomenal rates and is expected to reach $20 Billion over the next five years. The Company has created a ‘seed to shelf’ value-added product development and marketing organization with direct contracts for raw materials, scientific proprietary formulation, manufacturing, and distribution of medically focused Cannabinoid products. Additionally, the Company has a BioEDefense line of products that provide advanced protection from viral and bacterial contamination.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer: This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of BioELife Corp. and members of their management and Board of Directors as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contact:

Gregory C. Rotelli

Chairman and President

www.BioELife.com

1-888-712-1047

ir@bioelife.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.