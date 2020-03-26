C-Bond Systems Secures Strategic Partnership with MACOMA Environmental Technologies to Sell FN® NANO Photocatalytic Coatings to Combat Pathogen and Virus Spread Such as COVID-19 and MRSA

Partnership a Natural Continuation of C-Bond’s Mission to Expand its Nanotechnology Product Offering and IP Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, today announced it has partnered with MACOMA Environmental Technologies, LLC to resell FN® NANO, a photocatalytic coating used in hospitals, acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, senior care facilities, athletic centers, schools, child-care facilities, arenas, airports, and other facilities to reduce the spread of airborne toxins and allergens, such as COVID-19 and MRSA.



Macoma is the exclusive U.S. distributor of environmentally safe, titanium dioxide (TiO2) photocatalytic nanotechnology coatings, which are becoming one of the most effective solutions to help combat COVID-19, MRSA and other deadly pathogens after application to ceilings, walls, building façades and roofs. Approved as a food additive by the FDA, titanium dioxide is considered a safe substance and harmless to humans and animals. Activated FN® Coating areas clean the air of molecules and microscopic particles of hazardous substances. Once sunlight or indoor UV light makes contact with the FN® NANO coated surface or FN® Dash-Boards, it activates the photocatalytic properties of the titanium dioxide and begins to eliminate airborne toxins and allergens.

Per the terms of the reseller agreement, C-Bond’s Safety Solutions division will offer Macoma’s FN® NANO photocatalytic coatings to hospitals, acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, senior care facilities, athletic centers, schools, child-care facilities, arenas, airports, and other facilities.

Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond, commented, “Macoma’s highly effective nanotechnology capabilities are a natural extension of our Safety Solutions division, which focuses on installations of our C-Bond ballistic-resistant system to a complementary target market of schools, government buildings, media outlets, and other high-security facilities. By adding a complementary human health component to our safety offerings, we believe this new agreement represents an opportunity to expand our value-add to our customers while growing segment revenues.”

Olga Martin, Chief Executive Officer of MACOMA Environmental Technologies, added, “Partnering with C-Bond will be an effective pathway to introduce our photocatalytic nanotechnology – already proven in high-profile applications worldwide – to companies, schools, organizations and government agencies concerned about health and safety at high risk facilities. Together, our products can bring a higher standard of protection to employees, patients, students and others around the world. We look forward to partnering with the C-Bond team to accomplish this important mission.”

About MACOMA Environmental Technologies

MACOMA Environmental Technologies is committed to slowing down global warming by reducing greenhouse gasses and protecting human health through simple and economic but highly effective photocatalytic nano-technologies. Macoma is part of a worldwide network of scientists and researchers who are committed to the building of green cities, homes, and farms by the immediate removal of toxic particles and greenhouse gasses from the air. The complete elimination of all fossil-fuel-emissions and all toxic materials from our environment is a noble aspiration that may take several decades. However, the photocatalytic nanotechnology to eliminate the most harmful air-pollutants and reduce global warming is available now. For more information visit www.macoma.us .

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Automotive vertical sells C-Bond NanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Structural vertical sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that titanium dioxide (TiO2) photocatalytic nanotechnology coatings are becoming one of the most effective solutions to help combat COVID-19, MRSA and other deadly pathogens after application to ceilings, walls, building façades and roofs; the likelihood that C-Bond’s Safety Solutions division will offer Macoma’s FN® NANO photocatalytic coatings to hospitals, acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, senior care facilities, athletic centers, schools, child-care facilities, arenas, airports, and other facilities; the likelihood that by adding a complementary human health component to our safety offerings, this new agreement represents an opportunity to expand our value-add to our customers while growing segment revenues; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

