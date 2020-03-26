Coronavirus - Nigeria: 51 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria

As of 0700am 26th March, 51 cases of COVID19 are confirmed in Nigeria: Lagos 32, FCT 10, Ogun 3, Bauchi 1, Edo 1, Ekiti 1, Osun 1, Oyo 1 & Rivers 1. 2 discharged, 1 death. All new cases have recent international travel history or close contact with recent travellers.



