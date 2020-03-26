Baker Tilly Takes Advantage of Ideagen’s Leading Compliance Software Pentana Disclose

Ideagen PLC (LSE:AIM:IDEA)

NOTTINGHAM, EAST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of governance, risk and compliance software, UK company Ideagen Plc, has announced that Baker Tilly International has become the latest customer of Pentana Disclose.

Baker Tilly International is a global network of member firms in more than 146 territories , with combined revenues of US$3.9bn. Its members offer a range of services covering advisory, audit and assurance, corporate finance, legal and tax to thousands of organisations operating in all the major sectors of the global economy.

Ideagen’s Pentana Disclose is used by eight of the top 10 global accountancy networks and offers a number of benefits, including keeping up to date with current standards and disclosure requirements, saving time and costs and increasing the efficiency of disclosure management and mitigating the risk of potential failures to disclose.

Dr Paul Winrow, Baker Tilly’s Director of Professional Standards, said: “Our members deal with vast amounts of regulation and data in providing audit and assurance services across a range of industries and geographies every day. The ability to automate and streamline the processes involved is hugely important as this not only enhances efficiency, but also improves the effectiveness of our firms’ procedures.

“Pentana Disclose is used by a number of key players in our industry, which gives us the confidence that we are dealing with a company that is used to the requirements of organisations like us and a product that will meet our needs in ensuring appropriate disclosures in the financial statements that we audit.”

Colin Smith, Head of Sales, Audit and Risk at Ideagen said: “We are really delighted to have reached an agreement for Pentana Disclose with Baker Tilly. Baker Tilly is a globally renowned network, whose members operate in highly regulated fields on behalf of clients across multiple industries and geographies. I am absolutely confident that using Pentana Disclose will make a real and substantial difference to their business.”

