REMINDER/Saputo Inc.: Conference call to provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 on activities

Conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector.

To participate in the conference: 1-800-954-0688

Please dial-in approximately ten minutes before the call. To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10559

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11:59 p.m. ET. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.

To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21955749).



To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com , in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”.

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902



