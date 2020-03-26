2020 Powertrain And Powertrain Parts Market Analysis By Technology (Hybrid & Automated)

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds a latest report "Powertrain And Powertrain Parts Global Market Report 2020" to its research database.

The global powertrain and powertrain parts market was worth $607.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.76% and reach $849.38 billion by 2023. ” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global powertrain and powertrain parts market is expected to grow at a rate of about 8.76% and reach $849.38 billion by 2023. The need to increase the fuel efficiency promotes the development of new powertrain systems that are economical and more fuel efficient. However, the slow growth in the automobile manufacturing market is expected to limit the growth of the powertrain and powertrain parts market.

The powertrain and powertrain parts market consist of sales of powertrain and powertrain parts and related services. The powertrain refers to a system that converts power of the engine into vehicle’s movement. The powertrain parts include the engine, transmission, the driveshaft, differentials, and axles among others. The vehicle’s performance and efficiency are defined by its powertrain system and its related parts.

The global powertrain and powertrain parts market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The powertrain and powertrain parts market is segmented into passenger car (PC), commercial vehicle (CV), off-road vehicles, construction equipment, defense vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.

By Geography - The global powertrain and powertrain parts is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific powertrain and powertrain parts market accounts for the largest share in the global powertrain and powertrain parts market.

Trends In The Powertrain And Powertrain Parts Market

Powertrain and powertrain parts manufacturers are increasingly investing towards the development of new engine management and optimization technology for powertrains. Advanced powertrain systems are being developed to increase the efficiency of the engine and reducing fuel combustion.

Potential Opportunities In The Powertrain And Powertrain Parts Industry

With positive economic outlook in both developed and developing economies, expected increase in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles spurred by technological developments, innovation and changing environmental regulations, the scope and potential for the global powertrain and powertrain parts market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Volkswagen AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Technologies, Toyota Motor Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Allison Transmission, BorgWarner Inc., and Hyundai Motor Company.

