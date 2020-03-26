GTA new home sales strong in February

New home sales in February 2020 up 211 per cent from February 2019 and 57 per cent above the 10-year average

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GTA new home market saw an exceptionally busy February, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced today.

There were 4,665 total new home sales in February 2020, which was up 211 per cent from February 2019 and 57 per cent above the 10-year average, according to Altus Group*, BILD’s official source for new home market intelligence. It was the highest number of new homes sold in February since 2002 and the third highest in the past 40 years.

It was also the strongest February since 2004 for sales of new single-family homes, including detached, linked, and semi-detached houses and townhouses (excluding stacked townhouses). With 2,247 new single-family homes sold, sales were up 228 per cent from last February and 44 per cent above the 10-year average.

Sales of new condominium apartments, including units in low, medium and high-rise buildings, stacked townhouses and loft units, at 2,418 units sold, were up 197 per cent from February 2019 and 48 per cent above the 10-year average. It was the second strongest February of the past 40 years for new condominium apartment sales, after the record high of February 2017.

“Prior to the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 situation, the new home sector in the GTA was on track for a strong sales performance in 2020,” said Patricia Arsenault, Altus Group’s Executive Vice-President, Data Solutions. “Low mortgage rates were triggering the release of pent-up demand that had been building on the back of strong employment and population growth, which helped boost February sales.”

In February, the benchmark price for new condo apartments was $961,268, which was up 21.3 per cent over the last 12 months, and the benchmark price for new single-family homes was $1,097,987, which was down 2.2 per cent over the last 12 months.

Total new home remaining inventory at the end of February was 17,199 units, representing about five months of inventory at the pace of sales in the past 12 months, well below the longer-term average of about eight months. Remaining inventory includes units in preconstruction projects, in projects currently under construction, and in completed buildings.

“Following on a month of strong new home sales in February, our industry and our customers are facing a time of challenges and uncertainty due to COVID-19,” said David Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “We are working diligently to coordinate responses with provincial and municipal authorities, protect workers and customers and ensure that we continue to fulfil our responsibilities to new home buyers. One of those responsibilities is building enough homes to top up depleted inventory and ensure our region’s new home supply keeps up with demand.”

February New Home Sales by Municipality: **

February 2020 Condominium Apartments Single-family Total Region 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Durham 89 21 4 489 97 49 578 118 53 Halton 227 22 46 380 275 113 607 297 159 Peel 545 127 103 289 193 35 834 320 138 Toronto 1,300 587 1,050 10 4 6 1,310 591 1,056 York 257 57 641 1,079 117 55 1,336 174 696 GTA 2,418 814 1,844 2,247 686 258 4,665 1,500 2,102

Source: Altus Group

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

-30-

For additional information or to schedule an interview, contact John Provenzano, BILD Communications and Marketing Manager, at JProvenzano@bildgta.ca, (416) 617-7994.

*Altus Group should be credited as BILD’s official source of new home market intelligence.

**Historical data are subject to revisions.

John Provenzano Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) 4166443912 jprovenzano@bildgta.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.