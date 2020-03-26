Coronavirus – Nigeria: 5 New Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Nigeria

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers.

3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case.

As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are:

51 confirmed cases 2 discharged 1 death



