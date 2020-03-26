Byzen Digital Receives 20 Million Shares Back from Former Strategic Partner, The Axiom Partnership Returned Shares to be Deposited into Corporate Treasury

Byzen Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:BYZN)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Byzen Digital Receives 20 Million Shares Back from Former Strategic Partner, The Axiom Partnership Returned Shares to be Deposited into Corporate TreasuryByzen Digital Inc. [OTC PINK: BYZN], a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today announced that it has received the remaining 20 million common shares back from its former strategic partner, The Axiom Partnership.As previously announced on September 12, 2019, Byzen Digital has mutually agreed with its Strategic Partner, The Axiom Partnership, to terminate its commercial relationship. As part of the termination, The Axiom Partnership agreed to relinquish the 60 million shares it was granted in the company, all of which have now been deposited back in the Byzen Digital treasury.About Byzen Digital Inc.Byzen Digital is a Public company trading on the OTC Pink Current Market and is presently focusing on mergers and acquisitions in high growth industries.For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com Safe Harbor StatementThis press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.Contact:Chris PercyPresidentByzen Digital INC



