Ocean freight and Air freight Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market
Ocean freight and Air freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ocean freight and Air freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
• Kuehne + Nagel
• DHL Group
• DB Schenker Logistics
• GEODIS
• Nippon Express
• Damco
• KWE
• Hitachi Transport
• China Airlines Cargo
• FedEx Express
• UPS Airlines
• Cathay Pacific Cargo
• Korean Air Caro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ocean freight
Air freight
Market segment by Application, split into
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ocean freight and Air freight status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ocean freight and Air freight development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ocean freight and Air freight are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points of Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ocean freight and Air freight Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Ocean freight
1.4.3 Air freight
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ocean freight and Air freight Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Agricultural
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Beverage
1.5.5 Electronic
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Kuehne + Nagel
13.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
13.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
13.2 DHL Group
13.2.1 DHL Group Company Details
13.2.2 DHL Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 DHL Group Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development
13.3 DB Schenker Logistics
13.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details
13.3.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development
13.4 GEODIS
13.4.1 GEODIS Company Details
13.4.2 GEODIS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 GEODIS Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development
13.5 Nippon Express
13.5.1 Nippon Express Company Details
13.5.2 Nippon Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Nippon Express Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.5.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Nippon Express Recent Development
13.6 Damco
13.6.1 Damco Company Details
13.6.2 Damco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Damco Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.6.4 Damco Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Damco Recent Development
13.7 KWE
13.7.1 KWE Company Details
13.7.2 KWE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 KWE Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.7.4 KWE Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 KWE Recent Development
13.8 Hitachi Transport
13.8.1 Hitachi Transport Company Details
13.8.2 Hitachi Transport Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Hitachi Transport Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.8.4 Hitachi Transport Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Hitachi Transport Recent Development
13.9 China Airlines Cargo
13.9.1 China Airlines Cargo Company Details
13.9.2 China Airlines Cargo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 China Airlines Cargo Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.9.4 China Airlines Cargo Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 China Airlines Cargo Recent Development
13.10 FedEx Express
13.10.1 FedEx Express Company Details
13.10.2 FedEx Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 FedEx Express Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
13.10.4 FedEx Express Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 FedEx Express Recent Development
13.11 UPS Airlines
10.11.1 UPS Airlines Company Details
10.11.2 UPS Airlines Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 UPS Airlines Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
10.11.4 UPS Airlines Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 UPS Airlines Recent Development
13.12 Cathay Pacific Cargo
10.12.1 Cathay Pacific Cargo Company Details
10.12.2 Cathay Pacific Cargo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Cathay Pacific Cargo Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
10.12.4 Cathay Pacific Cargo Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Cathay Pacific Cargo Recent Development
13.13 Korean Air Caro
10.13.1 Korean Air Caro Company Details
10.13.2 Korean Air Caro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Korean Air Caro Ocean freight and Air freight Introduction
10.13.4 Korean Air Caro Revenue in Ocean freight and Air freight Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Korean Air Caro Recent Development
