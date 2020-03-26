Natural Food Colors Market Worth $3.2 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Natural Food Colors Market by Type (Carmine, Anthocyanins, Caramel, Annatto, Carotenoids, Chlorophyll, Spirulina), Source (Plant, Animal), Form (Liquid, Powder) Solubility (Water, Dye), Application (Processed Products, Beverages) – Global Forecast to 2027”, the natural food colors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $3.2 billion by 2027.



Natural food colors originate from a wide range of sources like vegetables, fruits, plants, minerals, and other edible natural sources; thus, they are healthier than the chemically synthesized food colors. Nowadays, the factors such as growing consumer awareness for organic products, health hazards associated with synthetic colors, and health benefits of natural food colors are driving the demand for natural colors as compared to synthetic food colors. Rapid use of artificial production sources to increase the food production has led to various health hazards; thus, rising health consciousness and inclination towards environment-friendly products are the key factors driving the demand for naturally grown food products, globally. Hence, due to the growing demand, food manufacturers are widely using natural food colors to restore the attractiveness of food and beverages after processing.

The global natural food colors market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), current data (2019), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented on the basis of type, source, form, solubility, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on type, the carmine segment commanded the largest share of the overall natural food colors market in 2019. The largest share of the carmine is mainly due to its growing demand for exclusive red color from food and beverage industry for wider applications among the food products like cake icings, hardy candy, bakery products, ice cream, yogurt, gelatin desserts, fruit syrups, and jam preserves. However, the spirulina (phycocyanin) natural food color segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing health & wellness trends and rising demand for natural blue and green shades in beverages and confectionery. Moreover, the carotenoid food colors market is further segmented into beta carotene, lutein, lycopene, canthaxanthin, and astaxanthin. The beta carotene segment commanded the largest share of the overall carotenoid food colors market in 2019, due to its easy availability and wide range of applications in food and beverage products. However, the astaxanthin segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on source, the plant sourced natural food colors accounted for the largest share of the overall natural food colors market in 2019. However, the animal-sourced food color segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing use of animal-sourced colors as a coloring agent in various foodstuffs, beverages, and packaged food products with Halal certification. However, the animal sourced food color segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is mainly due to the rising use of animal-sourced colors as a coloring agent in various food and beverage products with Halal certification.

Based on application, the overall natural food colors market is mainly segmented into processed food products and beverages. In 2019, the processed food products segment commanded the largest share of the overall natural food colors market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing processed food industry and rising demand for natural food colors. However, the beverage segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the growing need for natural food colors to improve the energy-nutrient ratio in the beverages. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial additives is further supporting the demand for natural colorants in beverages.

Geographically, Europe region commanded the largest share of the global natural food colors market in 2019, owing to the higher demand for natural and organic food products, increasing investments in R&D, the presence of a large number of natural color providers, and rising government support to promote the food processing sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of the region is mainly due to the increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients, rising consumer awareness regarding the negative effects of synthetic colorants coupled with the growth in the spending abilities of the consumers, and strong growth in the F&B industry. Also, rising government regulations on the restricted use of synthetic colors is further expected to support the growth of the natural food colors market in the region.

The key players operating in the global natural food colors market are CHR Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Döhler Group (Germany), D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Naturex S.A. (France), Aromata Group S.r.l (Italy), Kalsec Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), (Israel), Lycored Ltd. (Israel), GNT Group b.v. (Netherlands), San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc. (Japan), Phinix International (India), Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd. (India), IFC Solutions. (U.S.), and INCOLTEC (Spain) among others.

Scope of the report

Natural Food Colors Market, by Type

Carmine

Anthocyanins

Caramel

Annatto

Carotenoids Beta-Carotene Lutein Lycopene Canthaxanthin Astaxanthin

Chlorophyll

Spirulina

Turmeric

Beet

Others

Natural Food Colors Market, by Source

Plant

Mineral

Micro-organism

Animal

Natural Food Colors Market, by Form

Liquid

Powder

Gel

Emulsion

Natural Food Colors Market, by Solubility

Water

Dye

Oil

Natural Food Colors Market, by Application

Processed food products Bakery, Snacks, and Cereal Dairy Confectionery Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Oil and Fats Others

Beverages Non-Alcoholic beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks Functional Drinks Juice and Juice Concentrates Others Alcoholic beverages



Natural Food Colors Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain RoE

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina RoLATAM



Middle East and Africa

