Coronavirus - Nigeria: Federal Government (FG) receives donated consignment from Jack Ma Foundation China

As part of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in African countries, Jack Ma Foundations China, has donated some items to the continent.

The consignment was first sent to the Headquarters of African Union (AU), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia by the Jack Ma Foundation for distribution to the continent. Nigeria’s share of the consignment arrived in Abuja on March 24, 2020 by the Nigerian Air Force cargo plane.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdullahi Mashi Abdullazizi received the consignment in company of the Director, Port Health Services of the Ministry and Representatives of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, March 25, 2020.

The items were inspected by the Permanent Secretary, Officials of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), NCDC, Nigerian Air Force and Journalists. The Consignment includes 100,000 Masks; 9,999 Face Shield; 20,000 Test Kits and 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (Groves).

Mr. Abdullazizi disclosed that the items will be distributed to all the 36 states of the federation and FCT to speed-up actions on the testing of suspected contact persons. He said that the federal government is doing a lot to curb the menace of COVID-19 through the Presidential Task Force set up by the President.

Speaking, the Director, Port Health Services, Dr. Morenike Alex-Okoh stated that with the donation of these items by Jack Ma Foundation, it would serve as encouragement to health service providers. She commended the cordial relationship between the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Port Health Services of the Ministry.

The consignment was taken to the Federal Ministry Health Headquarters, Abuja, then to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) office, Abuja.



