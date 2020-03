Coronavirus - Ghana: President Akufo-Addo's third address to the nation on the coronavirus outbreak

The sudden spike in case incidence is as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travelers entering Ghana, as directed by the president. Overall, 30 of the 68 cases have been reported in the general population with the remaining 38 cases among persons currently under mandatory quarantine.

Watch Video Here: https://youtu.be/m3VpF0XBTo0

As of 25 March, total of 1,030 persons are under mandatory quarantine; samples from 863 of them have been tested and 38 confirmed positive. Majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationalities namely: Norway, Lebanon, China and UK. In respect of contact tracing, a total of 829 contacts have been identified and are being tracked. Total of 860 contacts have been enlisted and being tracked.

One hundred and sixty-one (161) have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.