Waste To Diesel Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

March 26, 2020

Market Overview

Waste management is becoming a vital topic discussed in all countries. The ways of reducing wastage and using the existing waste pool to create something useful for the environment is a research idea hotly being pursued. On one side, the amount of waste deposition is increasing. On the other side, non renewable energies like fuel and gas are depleting very fast. Waste to diesel is an industry that has gained a lot of popularity in the recent past.

This industry involves all kinds of processes that can convert different kinds of wastes into diesel that can be used in several ways. Diesel has higher fuel efficiency and can be used to run automobiles, aircrafts, and trains and in mining, drilling, and construction industries. The demand for diesel globally has created scope for growth of the global waste to diesel industry. The pressure the governments across the world have to reduce their waste pile has also been a positive factor for the growth of this industry.

This report analyses in detail the global waste to diesel market and identifies risks and barriers for its growth. It also talks about the opportunities for stakeholders to grow in the years to come. For the analysis, the report considers historical data from the year 2014 up to 2018 and it forecasts the numbers for the years between 2019 and 2024. This report takes into consideration global, regional, and company level data for its study.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Covanta Energy Corp.

AMEC plc

Plastic2Oil Inc.

Solena Group

Klean Industries

Ventana Ecogreen

Green Alliance

Market Segmentation

There are two kinds of wastes that the waste to diesel industry uses to create diesel. They are oil and fat waste and municipal waste. The differences in the processes of these two types and the efficiency details are all published in detail in this report. This report also identifies 4 processes or applications based on which the market is segmented. Gasification is a process that converts waste into gaseous materials like carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Pyrolysis is a process that involves the thermal decomposition of waste. Depolymerisation converts polymers into monomers and incineration uses the combustion process to create diesel.

Regional Analysis

Almost all top countries and regions are included in this report for analysis. The USA and Europe have already invested time and money in the waste to diesel processes and hence will play a major part in the growth of this industry during the forecast period. Asia Pacific will be a fast growing region and will have lucrative opportunities for growth because of the large amounts of waste created in the countries there. Apart from the major market, sub-markets in this industry are also identified and their scope for growth is discussed.

Method of Research

The market for waste to diesel consists of data and material that is encouraging to decision making and repeats the fixed condition of the waste to diesel market state. The report also appropriately highlights the ensuing important trends that can modify the competitive background of the market.

Industry News

In August 2019, a demonstration plant that will convert plastic to fuel was inaugurated in Dehradun, India by the Union Minister Harsh Vardhan. The fuel produced here will be used for automotive purposes and GAIL, the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India, is providing technical support for the plant.

