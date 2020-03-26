Global Home Healthcare Market Outlook to 2025 - By Patient Profile, By Age Group in Years and By Region: Ken Research

Introduction of Technology Driven Care Models and Rise in Per Capita Income in Developing Countries will Positively Impact the Global Home Healthcare Market.

GLOBAL, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading players such as Healthcare at Home are investing heavily in digitizing their business model starting from booking an appointment to monitoring patient’s vitals & managing the case on a real time basis.The number of remotely monitored patients in 2016 was estimated to be around 7.1 million and is forecasted to reach approximately 50.2 million by the year ending 2021.Few major players such as Right at Home and Home Instead Senior Care have successfully adopted the franchise model to expand their footprint and are now entering the APAC region as well.Rising Geriatric Population: The demand for home healthcare services increased with the increase in the average life expectancy globally. Between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% and 80% of all elderly people will live in low- and middle-income countries. Common services demanded from home health care companies by elderly patients include physiotherapy, oncology at home, dialysis at home, ICU at home, diabetes monitoring and dementia/Alzheimer’s care.For More Information, refer to below link:-Industry Consolidation: International players are actively looking for expansion, as there is fear of disruption due to tech-based aggregators in regional markets. There is increased collaboration between various providers of healthcare including hospitals, nursing houses, elderly care homes and home health providers. Various hospitals are looking to employ their own home healthcare branch or outsource the service to a provider and build partnerships on a mutually beneficial revenue sharing basis.Shift towards Value-Based Treatment Model: Governments and healthcare associations are realizing the shift from a payment-based model to a value-based model, The major aims of value-based care are implementing continuum of care, enhancing patient experience, standardizing outcome and cost of care and treatment delivery through a collaborative chain of activities with measurable outcomes. Implementation of value-based care would require the building blocks of public financing, resource availability, utilization of existing and future technology and a collaborative ecosystem for each entity in the ecosystem to strive and grow. As a result, it is expected that we will witness some efforts by stakeholders in future pertaining to bringing about policy changes in favor of care at home in the emerging countries.The report titled “ Global Home Healthcare Market Outlook to 2025 – By Patient Profile (Elderly Care, Rehabilitation, Physiotherapy, Wound Care and Others), By Age Group in Years (Mother and Infant, Below 25, 25-40, 40-65 and 65 & Above) and By Region (USA, Germany, UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, China, India, South Africa, UAE and Others)”gives an in depth, comprehensive study on the global home healthcare market. The report covers various aspects including overview & genesis of the market, global home healthcare trends and challenges, market size by revenue along with segmentations for four regions (America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Country snapshots for 10 countries (USA, Canada, Germany, UK, Australia, Japan, China, India, South Africa and UAE) are also included. It is further expected that the market would grow by CAGR 5.4% between 2019 and 2025.Key Segments Covered:-Global Home Healthcare MarketBy RegionAmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaBy CountriesUSACanadaGermanyUKAustraliaJapanIndiaSouth AfricaUAESnapshot on China Home Healthcare MarketBy Age GroupMother and InfantBelow 2525-4040-6565 AboveBy Patient ProfileElderly CareRehabilitationPhysiotherapyWound CareOthers (COPD, Lab Tests, Injections, Dementia Care etc.)By Service StreamStaff & Support Service (Nurses, Doctors, Assistants and Support Software)Rental Service (Equipment/Lab/Pharma)Key Target Audience:-Home Healthcare AgenciesHealthcare Device Manufacturing CompaniesHealthcare Software CompaniesHome Care CompaniesNursing/Elderly Care CompaniesGovernment Health Departments/Ministry of HealthNursing AssociationsHome Care AssociationsElderly Care Associations/CompaniesHealthcare Consulting CompaniesHome Healthcare NGOs and Non-Profit OrganizationsTime Period Captured in the ReportHistorical Period: 2014-2019Forecast Period: 2020F-2025FCompanies Covered:-Healthcare at HomeKindred HealthcareHome Instead Senior CareLHC GroupBayadaAmedisysAlmost FamilyEncompass Health CorporationAddus HomecareRight at HomePortea Medical (Healthvista India Pvt. Ltd.Key Topics Covered:-Global Home Healthcare Market OverviewGlobal Home Healthcare Market SizeGlobal Home Healthcare Market Trends and ChallengesGlobal Home Healthcare Market Porter’s Five ForcesGlobal Home Healthcare Market Ecosystem and Industry Value ChainGlobal Home Healthcare Market Segmentation (By Region, Age Group and Patient Profile)America Home Healthcare Market Size and Segmentation (By Age Group and Patient Profile)Europe Home Healthcare Market Size and Segmentation (By Age Group and Patient Profile)APAC Home Healthcare Market Size and Segmentation (By Age Group, Patient Profile, Service Stream and Business Model)MEA Home Healthcare Market Size and Segmentation (By Age Group, Patient Profile and Service Stream)Country Profiles of USA, Canada, Germany, UK, Australia, Japan, India, South Africa and UAECountry Snapshot of China Home Healthcare MarketCompany Profiles of Major Players in Global Home Healthcare MarketCross Comparison of KPIs of Major Players in Global Home Healthcare MarketGlobal Home Healthcare Future Market Outlook and SegmentationsAnalyst RecommendationsFor More Information, refer to below link:-Related Reports:-Contact Us:-Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



