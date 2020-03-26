PUBLIC NOTICE FROM MNRE ON PUBLIC USE OF MT. VAEA SCENIC RESERVE, VAILIMA

SAMOA, March 26 - The Ministry in response to the Proclamation State of Emergency issued for COVID-19, the public is hereby advised of the following conditions for the use of the Mt Vaea Scenic Reserve for recreational activities especially the use of the trail up to the Robert Louis Stevenson tomb to ensure your safety:

The trail is open from 6am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday; Recreational activity involves group of more than 5 is strictly prohibited; Not allowed to congregate at the Fale Samoa at the car park at any time;

The Ministry with the Police assistance will monitor the above to ensure compliance.

Let’s work together to ensure a safe Samoa!

For more information, please contact the Ministry on telephone 67200/28680.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

Faafetai.

Ulu Bismarck Crawley (Chief Executive Officer)