PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE MINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENT

SAMOA, March 26 - As the government has activated the Proclamation State of Emergency as a safety measure to combat any possible spread of the Coronavirus, and to encourage the approach towards the public hygiene at all times around preparedness under COVID-19 response. The Ministry at the same time has witnessed general littering at road sides and some pubic areas around Apia and Salelologa.

Therefore, this serves as a reminder to refrain from this illegal activity and emphasize to approach all Public hygiene measures such as packing and depositing all your general wastes on platforms or waste pick up points for proper collection. This is a prevention measure to avoid spreading of communicable diseases such as Covid-19.

Let us work together for a clean, healthy and safe Samoa.

Thank you.

Ulu Bismarck Crawley

(Chief Executive Officer)