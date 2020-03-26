Dear Colleague: House Consideration of the CARES Act
The House will convene at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, to consider the bill. In order to protect the safety of Members and staff and prevent further spread of COVID-19 through Members’ travel, the Republican Leader and I expect that the House vote on final passage will be done by voice vote...
