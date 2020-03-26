R4G Celebrates Kickass Mom Robin Click for Doing Good In LA

We Inspire Fun for Good Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Helping Working Families Earn Food Saving Rewards

The purpose of the award is to inspire participation and celebrate moms. Every week, Recruiting for Good will award the most kickass mom delivered food reward.

We're grateful to celebrate kickass mom Robin Click” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency in Santa Monica is sponsoring fun weekly award " Our Moms Kickass ," to celebrate their sacrifice; and reward the Best Dining delivered. This week our kickass mom is Robin Click According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I met Robin last December, when both of her kids participated in our fun and rewarding creative writing contest, ' What I love most about my mom '....and they both won their own box of dozen Sidecar Donuts....and in the spirit of giving we're awarding Robin a box of Sidecar Donuts."How Robin Click Makes a Difference in LARobin's career journey is inspirational; she has transitioned from being a lawyer, to helping build a design/build business, and finally to becoming an EMT professional. And given her profession as a paramedic in these times; not more needs to be said. Yet, Robin still makes time to inspire her kids to participate in creative writing contests.AboutRobin Click is a single mom of two, pursuing a career in emergency medicine. However, her professional life did not begin in a hospital. After graduating from USC Gould School of Law and passing the California Bar Exam, Robin put her legal career aside to help her husband start and run a design/build firm in the San Francisco Bay Area. Fifteen years later, now as a single parent, Robin was unable to remain in construction on her own since she had been the woman behind the curtain, not the man in the spotlight. Nor was she able to return to law due to a prolonged absence. But that did not stop her. At almost forty, Robin went back to square one and started over. Returning to her Alma Mater, Robin successfully completed the EMT program at UCLA Center for Pre-hospital Care and went to work on a 911 ambulance, while also volunteering at the UCLA Medical Center and continuing her education in emergency medicine. In her free time, however, Robin indulges her creative side as a writer and photographer. You can enjoy some of her work at www.robinclick.weebly.com Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA and Sponsoring Fun Awards and Contest that Enliven the Community www.RecruitingforGood.com . People who participate in our purpose driven referral programs to help us make a difference enjoy food savings and fun rewards.R4G is funding Community Service, 'Feeding Families First;' to serve working moms who join Co+Op Feeding LA and earn food savings for good. www.Co-OpFeedingLA.com



