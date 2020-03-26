Scott O. Hirsch Turns Passion Into Legends of Racquetball Tour

Digital marketing guru Scott O. Hirsch is also a racquetball enthusiast focused on paving roads for the next generation of players.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital data marketing visionary Scott O. Hirsch is a lifelong racquetball enthusiast who’s turned his passion for the game into highly recognized tournaments and championships for the next generation of players. With racquetball legends Marty Hogan and Steve Keeley, Hirsch co-founded the Legends of Racquetball and Paddleball Tour in 2002 in order to showcase many of the world’s greatest players."Everything he's (Scott O. Hirsch) done for outdoor racquetball, has been much and altruistic, "said friend and colleague, Steve "Bo" Keeley. "He stays in the background, so few know of his financial and other support for outdoors. He did everything simply for the good of the game.”The Legends of Racquetball Tour hosts a variety of events year-round to promote the sport through prior and current legends, both on racquetball and paddleball courts nationwide. Tournaments are free for the public to attend and are often hosted on behalf of charities and other benefits.As a college player at Providence College, Scott O. Hirsch won the 1985 Big East Intercollegiate Regional Racquetball Championship and went on to have a very successful amateur career. He attributes his love for racquetball to his father, who was a paddleball legend in his own right.“My father was a fierce competitor who simply loved the purity of the game,” Hirsch shared in a recent interview. “It was one of the things he was really passionate about in life and it’s what has driven me to sponsor events for today’s generation...young and old.”Scott O. Hirsch is also the founder of several other highly recognized racquetball tournaments such as the Beach Bash WOR National One Wall Championships, WOR Florida, WOR One Wall Championship, and One Wall United NY One Wall Players With Outdoor Racquetball Community. He has also co-authored The Advanced Book of Racquetball and several racquetball instructional articles with Bo Keeley, one of the top racquetball and paddleball players of his generation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.