Learn & Play Montessori Announces Update for Danville and Dublin Parents with Preschool Children

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn and Play Montessori, serving the Bay Area with best-in-class preschool programs at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ , is proud to announce a page for information during the shutdown. Update information can be found at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/covid-19-update-on-3-18-2020/ and is also being shared on the school's Facebook and Twitter pages."Working parents can have a lot on their plate, especially given the current shutdown. Our new information page helps them find out our own announcements," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "We are committed to keeping parents informed, and helping them strategize as to how to keep preschoolers learning foundational skills during the shutdown."Parents who are planning for the future can also visit city-specific pages such as the Danville page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/danville/ . Once school reopens, parents will be able to book tours via the website. Parents who want to research preschool options that will be available once the shutdown ends can visit the preschool page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/ . But, again, be advised the school is currently shut down until authorities give the all-clear for educational institutions to reopen.PARENTS FIND ONLINE SUPPORTHere is the background for this release. Meeting daily obligations can change when Bay Area residents become parents; all the more so, given the current shutdown. The added responsibility of child care can take up the bulk of an adult's attention. For these reasons, Learn & Play Montessori announces new update resources during the current crisis.ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORILearn and Play Montessori ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ ) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten, in not only Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon but also in nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as well as Walnut Creek.Learn and Play MontessoriMedia Relations



