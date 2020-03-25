/EIN News/ -- PR N°C2947C



STMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed

at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Geneva, March 25, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the main resolutions to be submitted for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) which will be held in Schiphol, the Netherlands, on May 28, 2020.

The main resolutions, proposed by the Supervisory Board, include:

The adoption of the Company's statutory annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2019, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The 2019 statutory annual accounts were filed with the Netherlands authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on March 25, 2020 and are posted on the Company’s website ( www.st.com ) and the AFM’s website (www.afm.nl);



) and the AFM’s website The distribution of a cash dividend of US$0.24 per outstanding share of the Company’s common stock, to be distributed in quarterly installments of US$0.06 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020 and first quarter of 2021 to shareholders of record in the month of each quarterly payment as per the table below;



The appointment of Ms. Ana de Pro Gonzalo as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the 2023 AGM, in replacement of Ms. Martine Verluyten whose mandate will expire at the end of the 2020 AGM;



The appointment of Mr. Yann Delabrière as member of the Supervisory Board, for a three-year term expiring at the 2023 AGM, in replacement of Mr. Jean-Georges Malcor whose mandate will expire at the end of the 2020 AGM;



The reappointment, for a three-year term expiring at the 2023 AGM, of the following members of the Supervisory Board: Ms. Heleen Kersten and Messrs. Alessandro Rivera, Frédéric Sanchez and Maurizio Tamagnini;



The adoption of the Company’s remuneration policy for the members of the Supervisory Board, in line with recent changes in Dutch corporate law and the EU’s shareholder rights directive; and



The amendment of the Company’s remuneration policy for the Managing Board, in line with recent changes in Dutch corporate law and the EU’s shareholder rights directive.

The record date for all shareholders to participate at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be April 30, 2020. The complete agenda and all relevant detailed information concerning the 2020 AGM, as well as all related AGM materials, are available on the Company’s website ( www.st.com ) and made available to shareholders in compliance with legal requirements as of March 25, 2020.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak

In response to the global spread of the coronavirus and in view of the upcoming AGM, ST is committed to keeping its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders healthy and safe. We are therefore taking precautionary measures to limit the risk of infection for all involved in our business operations. This includes avoiding unnecessary travels and physical gatherings. This approach will be also applied to our AGM. Hence, if you are a shareholder (or otherwise entitled to attend the AGM), we strongly encourage not to attend the AGM in person, but rather to exercise your voting right by internet or proxy.

ST will continue to closely monitor the situation and may adopt additional security measures (such as further limiting the physical participation to the AGM to core attendees only, as permitted by law).

The table below summarizes the full schedule for the quarterly dividend distribution:

Transfer between New York and Dutch registered shares restricted: Quarter Ex-dividend Date Global Record Date Payment Date in Europe NYSE Payment Date: on or after From End of Business in Europe on: Until Open of Business in NY on: Q2 2020 22-Jun-20 23-Jun-20 24-Jun-20 30-Jun-20 22-Jun-20 24-Jun-20 Q3 2020 21-Sep-20 22-Sep-20 23-Sep-20 29-Sep-20 21-Sep-20 23-Sep-20 Q4 2020 14-Dec-20 15-Dec-20 16-Dec-20 22-Dec-20 14-Dec-20 16-Dec-20 Q1 2021 22-Mar-21 23-Mar-21 24-Mar-21 30-Mar-21 22-Mar-21 24-Mar-21

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

