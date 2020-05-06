New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in New York Who Had Exposure to Asbestos to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

"We are urging a Navy Veteran or person anywhere in New York State who now has lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago-to not ignore the possibility of financial compensation.” — New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BUFFALO , NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran or person anywhere in New York State who now has lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago-to not ignore the possibility that they might be eligible for significant financial compensation. Significant financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars. As we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303-the person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982. It does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. We are asking the family or friends of a person like this to help us get them identified.

"To assist a person like this we recommend the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. We need to add the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste do not get paid unless there is a settlement. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in New York to organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://NewYork.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The New York US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in New York City, Rochester, Albany, Yonkers, Syracuse, Schenectady, Utica, Buffalo or anywhere in New York. https://NewYork.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, civilian workers at Fort Drum, workers at one of New York’s 40+ power plants, maritime workers, shipyard workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, manufacturing, or industrial workers in upstate New York, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, welders, insulators, roofers, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



