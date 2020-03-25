New Book Promises to Help People Discover the Fundamentals for a Long, Healthy, and Gratifying Life

Ignite Press announced the release of Five Alive: Revitalize Your Life One Small Change at a Time by lifestyle, finance, and longevity expert Jane Mudgett.

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The book is available on Amazon Five Alive reveals the five critical elements of incremental change needed to live a life of happiness and success with the help of Jane Mudgett’s Five Alive philosophy to guide you. In these pages, you will discover how to flourish by focusing on finance, food, fitness, friends, and fun. Learn how to thrive with the help of Five Alive!“Change is woven into the fabric of our heart,” says Jane. “Our relationships are dynamic, our bodies may morph, our material needs fluctuate, and our curiosity and interests expand and contract. Making improvements in all Five Alive areas has led to greater successes.”To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.Jane Mudgett takes living seriously – sort of. She has a love and zest for travel and has visited all of the United States and all seven continents. Her favorite place is always her last trip. As a 15+ year cancer survivor, her key values are having new experiences and living her life to the fullest.Jane is a deeply experienced leader, coach and trainer. She’s a Partner at Exceptional Leaders Lab. Over the last 30 years, Jane has facilitated leadership training in the automotive, energy, and financial industries. She is an active community volunteer and regularly presents programs on health and wellness, estate planning, empowering women, financial management and leadership.Jane’s personal motto is that, “It’s better to have 10 new experiences, than the same experience 10 times.” Jane lives in Tulsa with her husband.For more details booking information, visit her website



