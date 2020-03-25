IMF is Launching a Tracker of Policies Governments are Taking in Response to COVID-19

March 25, 2020

Washington, DC Governments around the world are taking decisive steps to limit the human and economic impact of COVID-19. Many countries have taken extraordinary monetary and fiscal policy measures.

“These measures are most welcome and essential, and more will be needed. We are launching today a policy tracker to help our member countries be more aware of the experiences of others in combating the pandemic, and in adapting various policies and practices to their unique circumstances and needs. Sharing knowledge about COVID-19 enables us all to tackle the crisis more effectively,” said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

This policy tracker summarizes the key economic responses as of March 24, 2020. The tracker is not meant for comparison across members, as policy responses vary depending on the nature of the shock and country-specific circumstances. The tracker focuses on discretionary actions that supplement existing social safety nets and insurance mechanisms.

The initial policy tracker includes the G20 and European Institutions. More countries will be added soon, and information will be updated on a regular basis.