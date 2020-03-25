There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,469 in the last 365 days.

MEGA URANIUM ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today.  Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders.  The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld
Albert Contardi 20,172,509 (91.43%) 1,890,952 (8.57%)
Larry Goldberg 20,258,459 (91.82%) 1,805,002 (8.18%)
Arni Johannson 20,241,854 (91.74%) 1,821,607 (8.26%)
Douglas Reeson 14,812,851 (67.14%) 7,250,610 (32.86%)
Stewart Taylor 20,248,887 (91.78%) 1,814,574 (8.22%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting.

Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company’s profile on sedar.com.

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD.
Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com

For further information please contact:

Mega Uranium Ltd.                                                                            
Richard Patricio                                                                  
Chief Executive Officer and President                                           
T: (416) 643-7630                                                                              
info@megauranium.com
www.megauranium.com

