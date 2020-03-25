Altimmune to Announce Year End 2019 Financial Results on March 27

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and host a conference call on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Conference Call Details Date: Friday, March 27 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Domestic: 877-423-9813 International: 201-689-8573 Conference ID: 13701071 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138792

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies and vaccines. Our diverse pipeline of product candidates includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoVAX™, NasoShield™ and AdCOVIDTM). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com .

Contacts: Will Brown Ashley R. Robinson Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors, LLC Phone: 240-654-1450 617-430-7577 wbrown@altimmune.com arr@lifesciadvisors.com



