Robert Kerbeck, Acclaimed Author, Recognized as a Finalist for Foreword Book of the Year Awards

Malibu Burning: The Real Story Behind LA's Most Devastating Wildfire

Foreword Review Book of the Year Award Finalist

“To stand out among so many wonderful submissions, a book has to be exceptional.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Robert Kerbeck, acclaimed author, has been recognized as a finalist in the 22nd annual Foreword Book of the Year Awards for his book, “Malibu Burning: The Real Story Behind LA’s Most Devastating Wildfire.” As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books, Foreword Magazine hosts an annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2019. Ever since its release, “Malibu Burning” has come to critical acclaim and shortly after release received the Best of Los Angeles Award for “BEST HISTORICAL NONFICTION”. Being a finalist for Foreword Book of the Year is yet another big milestone that Kerbeck has achieved.

“One of the most difficult jobs our editors have at Foreword is determining which books will move to the Finalist round,” said Victoria Sutherland, publisher. “We saw such impressive work this year, and it was extremely difficult to cull this list.” After more than 2,000 individual titles were submitted for consideration, the list of finalists was determined by Foreword’s editorial team. “To stand out among so many wonderful submissions, a book has to be exceptional,” says Managing Editor, Michelle Anne Schingler. “We’re proud to attach our names to each, and we’re eager to learn how the judges received these extraordinary picks.” It appears that “Malibu Burning” is nothing short of exceptional.

The winners will be announced June 17, 2020 at noon ET. Find Robert Kerbeck’s Foreword Book of the Year Award Finalist page here: https://www.forewordreviews.com/awards/books/malibu-burning/

Malibu Burning is a combination of investigative journalism and memoir, a series of stories of people involved with and impacted by the fire that ripped through Los Angeles and Ventura counties, destroying thousands of homes and displacing nearly 300,000 residents. In a dramatic retelling of this horrific tragedy, Kerbeck reveals surprising twists and turns to the story, including a secret nuclear power plant where the fire started, firefighters who would not fight the fire, and the real life stories of the people—the real people—who lost everything they owned in 2,000 degree flames. Readers feel part of the dramatic, life-threatening journey portrayed through the stories of not just the celebrities but the teachers, gardeners, house cleaners, farmers—and children. This is more than a story about the most famous community of Los Angeles; it's a human interest and survival tale anyone can relate to.

Robert Kerbeck

https://robertkerbeck.com/

Robert Kerbeck is the founder of the Malibu Writers Circle and a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee. On November 9, 2018, Robert, along with his wife and teenage son, fought to save their home from the deadly Woolsey fire, the worst wildfire in Los Angeles history. His harrowing first-person account was read by over a million people as an Op-Ed for the Los Angeles Times. Based on that essay, comes his book one year later, Malibu Burning: The Real Story Behind LA’s Most Devastating Wildfire. Kerbeck interviewed nearly every player in the fire from the LA County Supervisor to the Deputy Fire Chief to the Malibu City Manager, as well as many well-known people whose lives were affected. Celebrities who were interviewed or appear in the book include Bob Dylan, Joan Didion, Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, Kevin Dillon, Matt Dillon, Julia Roberts, Anthony Kiedis, Chris Martin, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many others.

Since fighting the Woolsey Fire and writing Malibu Burning, Kerbeck has become a fierce advocate for fire safety for homeowners. He has simple (and inexpensive) tips that every homeowner can take to “harden” their homes and protect them from the fires that are getting worse every year. These are steps every homeowner should make.



