/EIN News/ -- Moody’s places FCA N.V.’s rating under review with direction uncertain

Moody’s Investors Service communicated todaty that it has placed the “Ba1” Corporate Family Rating on FCA N.V and the “Ba2” ratings on the senior unsecured instruments issued or guaranteed by FCA N.V under review with direction uncertain.

London, 25 March 2020

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.