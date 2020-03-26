R4G Celebrates Kickass Mom Jayme Johnson for Doing Good In the Bay

We Inspire Fun for Good www.JaymeJohnson.com Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Rewarding Foodies Dining for Good to Share with Family and Friends

The purpose of the award is to inspire participation and celebrate moms. Every week, Recruiting for Good will award the most kickass mom delivered food reward.

We're grateful to celebrate kickass mom Jayme Johnson.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good , a staffing agency in Santa Monica is sponsoring fun weekly award " Our Moms Kickass ," to celebrate their sacrifice; and reward the Best Dining delivered. This week our kickass mom is Jayme Johnson According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Jayme is originally from LA, and now she lives in the Bay....I'm grateful to award her for being a kickass mom that makes a lasting difference. She is a community leader, with a great sense of connectedness, and inspirational humor (check out her video below)."How Jayme Johnson Makes a Difference in the BayJayme Johnson is Sacred Garden Community’s Sangha Growth Director, leading community communications and operation direction. She has been an integral part of building the Church’s operations and structure to bring the community above ground in light of the Decriminalized Nature movement in Oakland.AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA and Sponsoring Fun Awards and Contest that Enliven the Community www.RecruitingforGood.com . People who participate in our purpose driven referral programs to help us make a difference enjoy food savings and fun rewards.R4G is funding Community Service, 'Feeding Families First;' to serve working moms who join Co+Op Feeding LA and earn food savings for good. www.Co-OpFeedingLA.com Jayme Johnson is a passionate Sacred Plant advocate as well as a seasoned business strategist, startup consultant and marketing-operations executive who empowers organizations to become truer, more effective versions of themselves. She has been on the ground floor of start-ups, worked for global corporations, served local communities, and filled multiple roles in innovative and diverse markets. Her true form is purpose driven in utilizing her business acumen and talents to support ethical, transformative and sustainable models for the emerging psychedelic and global healing renaissance.She has spent the majority of her career launching brands and businesses from idea to full-service execution; conducting ground-floor research, building organizational structure, growth forecasting, brand development, go-to-market strategies, resource integration, team building, and project management. Her vast and impressive portfolio includes notable organizations such as Hyperloop, TEDx, and Tesloop. To learn more visit www.JaymeJohnson.com

Jayme Johnson



