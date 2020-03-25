Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Releases Message Concerning the COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHR G ), formerly Sharing Services, Inc., today provides the following update regarding its safety measures and status of operations:



To Our Valued Friends,

In this time of challenge and uncertainty, I wanted to share with you some of the measures that we have implemented as a company in order to continue our mission of enhancing the lives of our customers and commercial relationships through the sale of our health and wellness products.

We recognize the unique challenges our country is facing during these unprecedented times. We are closely monitoring all information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, in response, we have implemented enhanced cleaning, social distancing and hygiene protocols across the company and its facilities.

Moreover, we also want to assure you that we are fully operational and functional. Our “Elepreneurs” distributor system remains vibrant and focused. Customer service requests are being handled remotely by our excellent staff. Our fulfillment and logistics partners are currently open and processing orders. And, our executive and management staff are working diligently to conduct our operations in a robust and timely manner. We all share the common objective of providing the best in health and wellness products available on the market today.

We will remain vigilant in our commitment to adhere to all local, state, federal and global public health guidelines and agencies, including the U.S. Centers For Disease Control And Prevention and World Health Organization. We will continue to review our health protection activities and hygiene control measures from a best practices perspective, with the objective of strengthening our COVID-19 response plan to the greatest extent possible.

We stand shoulder to shoulder in navigating through this journey with you. Moreover, we are confident that all of us will come back stronger than ever because….. we are stronger together as a team.

We are grateful for our relationship. Together, we can and will overcome these uncertain times.

Sincerely,

John “JT” Thatch

Chief Executive Officer



Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a diversified holding company that is publicly traded and dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Holdings, LLC (A Product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs Holdings, LLC. (A sales & marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force). For more information, visit www.SHRGInc.com , www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400 Ext 201

Info@SHRGinc.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



