Top Air Pollution Face Mask Brand Says Filtering Key to Breathing Protection

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production of filtered air pollution face masks has risen. Air pollution mask brand says filtering and materials are critical.

UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing globally, manufacturers of face masks are scrambling to keep stock flowing. As shortages of personal protective equipment occur, many are turning to online producers for personal protection. Debrief Me, one of the globe’s leading American-owned brands of washable, reusable air pollution face masks with filters, has recently released a statement on the crisis, emphasizing that consumers should take caution when selecting face masks to wear.More information about this growing issue can be found at https://debriefme.com/ According to Matt Silver, Debrief Me’s CEO, the majority of the population are not aware that most face masks on the market today are not effective in protection and filtering from viruses, dust, allergens and pollution.“COVID-19 has significantly impacted our daily lives. People are now more aware than ever about their personal health, and they want to protect themselves. They want to breathe clean air and give themselves that level of protection. However, with the significant demand and lack of supply, there are many masks being sold on the market today that are simply not effective in filtering out chemicals, pollution, viruses and bacteria in our atmosphere,” Silver says.In response to the global face mask shortage, a number of tutorial do-it-yourself videos have emerged online, showing viewers how to sew simple cotton-fabric masks. Silver says that the general public should know that these types of masks do not offer the level of protection users think they do, and while they may offer some protection, they do not filter out the majority of small airborne particles.“You should look for face masks that are engineered specifically to provide you with the maximum amount of filtration. Multi-layered face masks with high-efficiency filter cloth and activated carbon are best, but even everyday face masks that do not contain a filter can vary in protection effectiveness. For everyday masks that do not have a specific filter, find one that contains multiple layers, is breathable, adjustable, manages moisture, and is full-faced,” Silver advises.In the case of COVID-19 in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised that homemade masks should not be considered personal protective equipment since their capability of protecting healthcare workers from COVID-19 is “unknown”.Debrief Me, a global leader in washable, reusable masks, has been producing air anti-pollution face masks for several years. To date, the brand has experienced a significant rise in popularity, due to increased awareness of air pollution, clean-air breathing awareness and large environmental events such as wildfires — even before COVID-19 hit, Silver notes. The company’s products include several variations of N95-and-N99-style respirator masks, sport masks, and everyday general protection face masks.Debrief Me claims that all its masks are capable of providing the maximum amount of filtration, blocking 99% of all contaminants in the air. In addition, the company has focused on usability, comfort and portability in the design and manufacturing of its products, Silver says, to help ease the stress of travel and personal anxieties, particularly during today’s pandemic.The company has also changed the names of its masks with filters from the traditional N95 and N99 to “Epic X95” and “PowerLife X99” to help users better understand many of the misconceptions about N95 masks, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.Those interested in learning more about Debrief Me’s line of products, including its reusable, washable everyday mask, can visit its official website ###



